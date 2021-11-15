Support Local Businesses
Radcliff woman accused of shooting, killing woman after argument

Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey Drive around 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, according to the arrest citation.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff woman allegedly shot another woman in the head and killed her following an argument on Sunday morning,

Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun and shooting the woman at a home on Jeffrey Drive around 8 a.m., according to her arrest citation, and charged with murder. The victim was found dead by investigators after the shooting.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross told the News-Enterprise he is unsure of what sparked the deadly altercation, but the investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

The victim was expected to be autopsied on Monday, according to the News-Enterprise.

Green is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

