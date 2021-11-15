Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Thanksgiving holiday travel expected to nearly reach pre-pandemic numbers

Gas prices remain high nationwide.
Gas prices remain high nationwide.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices continue to go up nationwide with no expectation to go down before Thanksgiving.

“Gas prices are crazy. $3.04 here. They’re $3.44 in Illinois. Janesville, I was there yesterday, at $3.19. Milwaukee, they’re at $3.00, but they’re going up,” said Ruben Casarez, a man who delivers auto parts across Wisconsin.

AAA predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. It’s not exactly pre-pandemic levels like in 2019, but it’s about 13% more than last year.

“We’re expecting about 1.1 million Wisconsin residents to be traveling,” said Nick Jarmusz, a Public Information Officer with AAA. “For purposes of our forecast, we define traveling as going more than 50 miles or more from home.”

Just like the national data, automobile travel dominates the holiday forecast for Wisconsin with 954,000 people choosing to drive.

“Here in Wisconsin, we’re not seeing quite as high as prices as other regions in the country are seeing. Particularly within the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, you typically will see lower gas prices than you will in other parts of the state,” said Jarmusz.

He added that the national price average for gas is at $3.41 per gallon. In Wisconsin, the average is $3.12.

It can definitely add up, but Jarmusz said many people save money by staying with family instead of a hotel, or choose fast food over dining at a restaurant.

The gas prices are not making Casarez pump the brakes on Thanksgiving plans.

“Maybe I’ll cut back on some gifts,” Casarez said as he laughed. “But you gotta get to where you gotta go. You gotta visit family and this time of year, you gotta see family so you can’t let gas stop that.”

You can read more on the Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Radcliff woman accused of shooting, killing woman after argument

Latest News

Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism
Tuesday is a mostly sunny and much warmer day thanks to a warm front moving through.
FORECAST: Midweek Warm-Up
Katie Hollingshead donated a kidney to her former student's mother.
Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom
An underage suspect is in custody after an attempted theft in a Portland neighborhood church...
LMPD: Parishioners prevent robbery in Portland Avenue church
Infrastructure bill expected to fund TARC, other improvements in Louisville