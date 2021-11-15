Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Thousands of bikes assembled to donate to Louisville families this Christmas

This holiday season, the UAW 862 warehouse will be full of wheels, ribbons, and love to prepare...
This holiday season, the UAW 862 warehouse will be full of wheels, ribbons, and love to prepare for the bike donation event before Christmas.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people can recall their childhood memories of watching a bike wheel in on Christmas. The Bike or Bust fundraiser is a local and annual mission to give every child in the Louisville area that cherished memory.

This holiday season, the UAW 862 warehouse will be full of wheels, ribbons, and love to prepare for the event.

“It’s what life’s about,” Rodney Janes from UAW 862 said. “And there’s people less fortunate than us, and we are able to give back a little bit.”

Janes is one of many UAW local 862 members partnering with the Metro United Way and Summit Media to deliver thousands of bikes to children.

“It’s a humanitarian thing,” Janes said. “It is giving back. It’s a blessing beyond words.”

As a member of Bike or Bust for the past six years, Nick Reid said his team works hard to assemble nearly 2,500 bikes before Christmas.

“That’s a lot of bikes,” Reid said. “That’s a lot of kids.”

“If we look back on when we were a child and remember when we got that big, shiny bike, it just gives up motivation,“ Janes said. “This bike means the world to these children.”

There are long hours spent in the UAW shop before the giveaways begin.

“We all know we have to get this done,” Reid said. “We all know we have to get this ready. We have kids’ Christmases depending on it.”

Janes said it may not be comfortable, but it’s worth it.

“Are you cold? Yes. Are you freezing? Yes,” Janes said. “Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t matter! Because it’s a labor of love for children.”

After taking quick breaks by the heater, the team is back to providing warmth, support, and wheels for the community.

Bikes can be donated to the UAW on Fern Valley Road in Louisville.

Families can sign up for bikes through Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge

Latest News

Two organizations in Louisville are helping to better serve the city’s LGBTQ+ community and...
Louisville nonprofits opening new facilities serving LGBTQ+ community
Donald Hohman, an Army veteran who was held hostage for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran,...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
Donald Hohman, an Army medic veteran, was laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
The 2021 Festival of Trees and Lights is back at Louisville Slugger Field
Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Louisville Slugger Field