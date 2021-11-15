UofL Health partnership will open rehabilitation hospital in East Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health and Kindred Healthcare have partnered to build a new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital - Brownsboro will help serve the growing rehabilitation needs in the East Louisville area, according to the press release.

“The facility we’re about to see built right here represents a new opportunity for people who need inpatient rehabilitation,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “It’s also a $21 million investment that will create 140 jobs...one more example of the record levels of investment we’re seeing all over Kentucky.”

Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital – Brownsboro is located at 5000 Chamberlain Lane near the intersection of I-71 and I-265. The hospital will have private rooms for acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, neurological disorders, complex orthopedic conditions, amputees and other injuries or disorders, the release said.

“Since I took office as Mayor, creating a healthier Louisville has been one of our core city values, and today’s groundbreaking builds upon that value,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “By providing breakthrough therapies and cutting-edge treatments, the UofL Health – Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital will improve the lives of Louisvillians and add to our ever-growing health and aging innovation business cluster.”

The hospital is expected to open within the first four months of 2023.

