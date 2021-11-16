Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

$250,000 bond set for Radcliff murder suspect; victim identified

Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey Drive around 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, according to the arrest citation.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Emily Jo Green, 44, is being held on a $250,000 bond for allegedly killing Jennifer Fox, 52, at a Radcliff mobile home on Sunday, Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross told the News-Enterprise.

Cross said Fox had been shot twice. He said Green and Fox were arguing, at which point Fox was shot in the head and once in the back. He did not say what the women were arguing about.

Fox died at the home, according to the Hardin County coroner.

Green and another woman had been living with Fox at the mobile home for a few months, according to the News-Enterprise.

Fox’s ID showed her address as Johnson City, Tenn.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election
Rescued dogs were taken to KHS’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive...
KHS takes in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling