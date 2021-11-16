$250,000 bond set for Radcliff murder suspect; victim identified

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Emily Jo Green, 44, is being held on a $250,000 bond for allegedly killing Jennifer Fox, 52, at a Radcliff mobile home on Sunday, Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross told the News-Enterprise.

Cross said Fox had been shot twice. He said Green and Fox were arguing, at which point Fox was shot in the head and once in the back. He did not say what the women were arguing about.

Fox died at the home, according to the Hardin County coroner.

Green and another woman had been living with Fox at the mobile home for a few months, according to the News-Enterprise.

Fox’s ID showed her address as Johnson City, Tenn.

