Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Radcliff woman accused of shooting, killing woman after argument

Latest News

In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
RAW: Kyle Rittenhouse picks his jurors via raffle ball
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination
One of the neglected dogs rescued from a large-scale breeding operation in southern Iowa
KHS to take in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter
FILE - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other...
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill