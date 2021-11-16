Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California

Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler(TBI)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tenn. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an AMBER Alert for missing three-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

Noah has brown hair and blue eyes, stands approximately 3′5″ and weighs about 40 pounds.

RELATED: Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.

He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare in Michigan, officials said. The 35-year-old stands 6′7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Jacob Clare faces an Especially Aggravated Kidnapping charge.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam is Jacob Clare’s niece, who is believed to be with Jacob and Noah and is considered ‘endangered’ by Beaver Dam Police.

Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the Suburu Legacy Jacob Clare was driving was found in San Clemente, California.

Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler
Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler(TBI)

RELATED: Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Latest News

A proposed new Greyhound bus station on Preston Highway has neighbors and officials questioning...
Louisville residents, officials question location of proposed Greyhound bus station
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021
Traffic is just the beginning of a list of worries about safety from a facility that could...
Louisville residents, officials question location of proposed Greyhound bus station
As many restaurants struggle to hire employees in the middle of a worker shortage, one WAVE...
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
Steps are also being taken in higher education to strengthen students' chances of entering the...
Louisville area colleges, high schools work to fill pharmacy shortage