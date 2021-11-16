Cards bounce back with 77-60 win over Navy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL rebounded from it’s first home loss in November since 1972 by hitting 10 three-pointers in a 77-60 win over Navy (1-2) on Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cards lost 80-72 to Furman on Friday night. That was their first November loss ever in the KFC Yum! Center, where they had been 46-0.

Matt Cross sparked the UofL offense by hitting all four of his shots, all four three-pointers on his way to a team-high 14 points. He did that in just 15 minutes of action, limited by foul trouble, thanks to a first half technical, that according to Cross, the official apologized for calling at halftime.

Cross said unselfishness fueled the win.

“Everybody finding each other or making the great pass or get the great shot is just like really something where we do in practice and we got away from that in game two and that’s really what killed us on offense and I feel like we got back to that,” he said.

Samuell Williamson finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

“I feel like that was the first step, like everybody individually owning up to their mistakes, or whatever they may be, so we can kind of put that game behind us, you know, learn from it, grow from it and come back tonight and get the dub,” Williamson said.

The Cards had 14 steals. Jarrod West had four and Jae’Lyn Withers had three.

Malik Williams dished out a career-high five assists.

UofL (2-1) hosts Detroit-Mercy (0-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.