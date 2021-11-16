Family of Ta’Neasha Chappell demands answers to her death while in police custody

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Nearly 100 people drove the distance to stand in solidarity with a 23-year-old Louisville woman who died while in jail.

Ta’Neasha Chappell died after being held in the Jackson County Jail for more than a month. On Tuesday, her family and loved ones are calling for justice and answers.

Supporters showed up in cars and buses to the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse in Brownstown. They held fists in the air and hands on their hearts as they demand justice and answers on what happened to Chappell while in custody.

Chappell was booked on May 26 after she was accused of shoplifting and fleeing from police.

Her sister, Ronesha Murrell, said Chappell called and told her she feared for her life, said a noose was put on her bed, and she was having trouble with the staff and other inmates.

On July 15, reports show Chappell started to feel nauseated, had a headache and was vomiting.

The family’s attorney said the jail didn’t call for help until the following day. She died on July 16.

Chappell’s mother, Lavita McClain, said after almost five months the jail is still holding back answers.

“Release the footage,” McClain said. “That’s the biggest call, so I can see for myself what happened to my daughter.”

Chappell’s 10-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Chappell, said she’s ready to stand behind and up for her mother. She said she saw others protesting and that inspired her to come out, so the truth comes with it.

“She was just her,” Nevaeh said about her mother. “She did things that other people wouldn’t have the courage to do. She would make other people smile.”

Medical results showed Chappell had toxic chemicals in her body.

Mackayla Smith said she was in jail with Chappell. In front of the crowd, Smith said based on what she saw and her experience inside of the jail, she believes four people poisoned Chappell.

The family said they still don’t have Chappell’s death certificate or official cause of death.

Reports show she was also found with bruises on her body. Chappell’s family and attorney said she suffered and was in pain for nearly 24 hours.

They said if a jail is going to call a family and tell them their loved one died in their care and custody, they need to know how and why.

National social justice group Until Freedom also appeared at the rally. The founders played a major role in the protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor’s family.

