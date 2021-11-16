Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: A much warmer setup kicks in later today!

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND: Gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday with speeds ramping up during the morning
  • RAIN: Returns Wednesday night through Early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We kick in our warming trend today with dry weather and a good jump in temperatures compared to this morning; this also means it will be windy at times later today.

Temperatures hold steady tonight then slowly rise toward sunrise tomorrow.

The strong south wind will keep things mild on Wednesday; it will be very windy throughout the day with clouds quickly filling in.

The rain looks like it will hold off until Wednesday night. The trend is to start to increase the showers northwest to southeast starting after 9 PM through the overnight.

The rain will exit early Thursday with some sun breaks into the afternoon. It will be nearly 20 degrees colder due to the front, so keep that in mind!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

