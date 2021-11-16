FORECAST: Wednesday’s gusty 70s end with rain on Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts up to 35 mph on Wednesday

Warm Wednesday afternoon in the 70s

Rain likely early Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies are mostly cloudy this evening as expected. This warm blanket of clouds and breezy south wind will keep lows from dropping below the 50s, which is very warm for this time of year!

Wednesday is windy with gusts up to 35 miles per hour at times during the afternoon. Clouds will hang around during the daytime, even leading to some showers approaching from the northwest during the evening as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the 70s!

Widespread rain arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It’ll be a windy night with a quick drop into the 40s as the bulk of the rain arrives.

Rain will be exiting by mid morning Thursday, leaving the rest of the day drier and clearer with mainly clear skies by sunset. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees in the afternoon thanks to the cooler air behind the cold front moving into place.

The end of the week will be cool with 40s for highs on Friday. Chilly mornings in the 20s and 30s will also be around for the start of the weekend.

Expect another rain chance by Sunday with another temperature dip to follow on Thanksgiving week.

