Former Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins dead at 88

Larry J. Hopkins
Larry J. Hopkins(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.

Family friend and former Kentucky Wildcat Rex Chapman first tweeted the news early Tuesday morning.

WKYT independently confirmed the information.

Hopkins was elected to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District in 1978. He held the position until 1993.

He was the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s gubernatorial race in 1991 but lost to Brereton Jones.

Hopkins later endorsed former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear in his bid for re-election.

He died at the age of 88. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr released this statement about the passing of Hopkins:

“Larry Hopkins was a legend in Kentucky politics and a force for the Commonwealth in the House of Representatives. Serving for over a decade in the seat I now hold, Larry rose to being the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. He was beloved by both sides of the aisle, and his humor was famous with constituents and colleagues. On a personal note, Larry was a great friend and mentor to me during and before my time in Congress. I will miss him, and I join all Kentuckians in praying for his family, friends and the community that he loved so much.”

Hopkins’ children are also well known in Lexington. His son is the actor Josh Hopkins and his daughter, Shae, is the executive director of KET.

