Fundraiser held in honor of Oldham County girl killed in crash

Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was in collided with a pickup truck driven by Theresa Devine.(Family photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a 16-year-old Oldham County girl who was killed in a crash last Wednesday.

Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was in collided with a pickup truck driven by Theresa Devine.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered Devine was supposed to show up for court that day for a DUI arrest made three days prior to the accident.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. when Lily’s older sister Zoe was driving her to school, according to the GoFundMe.

Zoe survived, and continues to recover from her injuries.

“Never in a million years would I think I would be writing something like this again,” Zoe Fairfield said. “My little birdy, my best friend, my twin flame, my soulmate...You brought light to any room that you walked in. You truly were an angel on earth...You may have been my younger sister but you taught me more than anyone else ever could. I miss you so much. I live life for you little Lil.”

The funds collected will go towards providing financial relief for the family.

“One thing I do ask as a favor is that you tell your family you love them, give them too many hugs and share your love as much as Lily did her whole life and that will truly bring me a bit of comfort,” Mark Fairfield, Zoe and Lily’s father said.

