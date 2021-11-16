Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana National Guard is looking for whoever vandalized a tank with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” at the National Guard Armory in New Albany.

The phrase is used as a censored version of an anti-Joe Biden chant.

People in the community said what’s also visible is the disrespect the vandalism shows to the men and women who’ve fought for the country and for freedom of speech.

”A disgrace is exactly what it is,” Vietnam Navy Veteran John Prow said.

Prow couldn’t believe someone would tag a piece of military equipment. He said he often drives past the tanks on his way to the VFW.

He said he never thought this is the type of freedom he fought for.

”I took an oath in 1964 to protect the United States Constitution,” Prow said. ”It’s very much a disrespect to the United States. We went out there to fight our asses off for everybody and to make sure our liberties are still upheld and the constitution of the United States.”

Indiana National Guard Master Sergeant Jeff Lowry sent a statement on the vandalism, saying in part:

“Indiana National Guardsmen take an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. As such we support the people’s right to free speech, yet not to vandalize property. Since the vandalism at our New Albany Armory is under a civil investigation, we cannot comment further on this matter.”

Anthony Dodge, Honor Guard for Post 1693 said it hurt to see what the vandal or vandals had done. He immediately thought of his family who served and those who didn’t come back from service.

”They’re stupid,” Dodge said. “I just don’t like it, this is our country... why would you pick on veterans? Why would you ever do that? That’s why we’re here.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

