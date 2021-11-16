Support Local Businesses
Infrastructure bill expected to fund TARC, other improvements in Louisville

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer was in Washington on Monday for the signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill is expected to bring $5 billion to the Commonwealth.

Kentucky received a C- on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Fischer said the score is due to not investing money to maintain infrastructure over the past several years. The bill will help make up for that lost time.

“In terms of quality of infrastructure, America is number 13 in the world,” Fischer said. “And I don’t know any American that wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I want to be number 13.’”

Roads, bridges, sewer systems, and internet access will get improvements because of the bill.

Fischer said spending is still being planned for the city, but we know about $118 million will go toward TARC.

He said about half of the bill is competitive grants, meaning Louisville will be competing to fund projects. He said Reimagine 9th Street is one of his top priorities.

“Greening it up, better sidewalks, better pedestrian facilities, better bike facilities, restaurants and commercial activities,” he explained. “So the dream would be 9th Street would be a bridge for the community and not the divide some people see it as today.”

The infrastructure bill is scheduled to span over five years.

Fischer said people can expect to see improvements to Louisville within the next three months because of the American Rescue Plan.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

