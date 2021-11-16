Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced he filed for re-election on Tuesday.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981.

“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” he said.

You can watch the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Rescued dogs were taken to KHS’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive...
KHS takes in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Nov. 16, 2021
(Pixabay)
FORECAST: Warm before wind, rain, cooler temperatures return