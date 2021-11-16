Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

KHS to take in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter

One of the neglected dogs rescued from a large-scale breeding operation in southern Iowa
One of the neglected dogs rescued from a large-scale breeding operation in southern Iowa(Facebook: Animal Rescue Corps)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will take in 15 abused and neglected dogs seized from a breeder in Iowa and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas. They will be moved from the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) Rescue Operation Shelter in Lebanon, Tenn. to KHS’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive in Louisville, where they will be medically examined before adoption, according to KHS.

KHS said about 10 of the dogs coming to the organization on Tuesday were rescued from a breeding operation in southern Iowa, where breeder Daniel Gingerich racked up 120 violations of animal welfare laws in six months. After a judge ruled he could not sell dogs, Gingerich agreed to give about 500 of his dogs to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, which has been working with Animal Rescue Corps, the ASPCA, Wayside Waifs, Wisconsin Humane Society and more to place the dogs into loving homes across the country.

(Story continues below post)

Around five of the dogs heading to KHS were rescued from a failed animal shelter after the Humane Society of the Delta’s director in Arkansas was charged with felony animal cruelty. According to KHS, the Humane Society of the Delta houses animals in dirty dilapidated pens in Helena, Arkansas, and many are sick and have open wounds. Dead rats, feces and urine soiled the floor, and live rats were seen running around the property. The stench was overwhelming and many of the animals are exhibiting signs of upper respiratory illness from the poor air quality.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department was brought to the property by employees of the city’s water department, who were trying to collect a debt of more than $29,000 from the facility, according to KHS. Officers were greeted by the stench and were horrified to see hundreds of animals in filthy cages and kennels, as well as running loose around the property. In response, the city’s mayor shut down the shelter and requested additional support, secured a search warrant, inspected the property, and arrested the director for animal cruelty.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Radcliff woman accused of shooting, killing woman after argument

Latest News

Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism
An underage suspect is in custody after an attempted theft in a Portland neighborhood church...
LMPD: Parishioners prevent robbery in Portland Avenue church
Infrastructure bill expected to fund TARC, other improvements in Louisville
FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen replaces the former SAC Robert Brown.
New FBI Special Agent in Charge outlines her plan of attacking violent crime