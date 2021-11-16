KSP in Bowling Green warns public of reported phone scam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is warning the public of a phone scam.

According to police, concerned citizens say they have received calls from someone stating they are with local and state law enforcement and that there is an active warrant for their arrest.

The Kentucky State Police reminds everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone. Legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.

To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.