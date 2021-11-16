Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle

By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday night, a 30-year-old man will be taken off life support after a two-month long battle with COVID-19.

His mother now hopes his story reaches anyone who is struggling with the decision to get vaccinated.

“Please don’t put your family members through this. Please. It’s awful. It’s a nightmare,” mother Paula Melton said.

It’s a bad dream Melton can’t wake up from as she tells her son’s story.

“My son is 30-years-old. He was a hard-working kid. Smart kid. Good father. Worked every day,” Melton said.

William Williams, father to two young children, decided to not get vaccinated. He tested positive for COVID-19 in September. He’s been on a ventilator in the ICU ever since.

“I hope that this reaches somebody out there. If you’re struggling with the choice to get it, look at what could happen. My son never thought this could be him, and unfortunately, it is. It’s not been pleasant,” Melton said.

Melton wants to emphasize that her son is young, with no underlying health conditions. She said he’s never even smoked a cigarette. Now, on a Tuesday night, the family is gathered at UK Hospital to say their goodbyes.

“He’s probably going to end his battle. The two-month long battle,” Melton said.

Melton said the ventilators are the only thing keeping her son alive now. She’s pleading with anyone who will listen to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

“It’s bad for him. It’s bad for my grandkids. You know, my grandkids, they’re the real losers,” Melton said.

Melton said they’re waiting for the rest of their family to get to the hospital before he is taken off life support.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
Rescued dogs were taken to KHS’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive...
KHS takes in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter

Latest News

Austin Fitzpatrick was killed during a carjacking outside his home in Old Louisville.
Family of victim killed during carjacking still waiting for answers one year later
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, November 16, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, November 16, 2021
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” his mother, Eva Helms told the...
Family of victim killed during carjacking still waiting for answers one year later
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000