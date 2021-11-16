Leads needed to find missing Meade County teen

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Meade County are seeking help from the public to find a teenage girl missing for 10 days.

Laura L. Boley, 17, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area.

Boley is 5′9″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and has a light complexion. When last seen, Boley was wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Laura Boley is asked to call the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 270-422-4937 or Det. Danny Knell at 606-202-3356.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.