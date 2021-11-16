Leads needed to find missing Meade County teen

Support Local Businesses
Laura L. Boley, 17, was last seen on Nov. 6, 2021 in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area of Meade County, Ky.(Source: Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Meade County are seeking help from the public to find a teenage girl missing for 10 days.

Laura L. Boley, 17, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area.

Boley is 5′9″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and has a light complexion. When last seen, Boley was wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Laura Boley is asked to call the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 270-422-4937 or Det. Danny Knell at 606-202-3356.

