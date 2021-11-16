Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting

A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body found inside of a car in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon was confirmed a victim of a shooting.

The body was found in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue around 1:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Police said the victim was a man; no age was given.

On Tuesday night, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed the man had been shot. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and has updated the incident to an active homicide case.

