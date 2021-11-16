LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body found inside of a car in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon was confirmed a victim of a shooting.

The body was found in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue around 1:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Police said the victim was a man; no age was given.

On Tuesday night, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed the man had been shot. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and has updated the incident to an active homicide case.

