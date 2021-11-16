Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Body found in car in alleyway; foul play suspected

A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body was found in a car in an alleyway in Russell on Tuesday afternoon, and foul play is suspected.

The body was found in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue around 1:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Detectives have not been able to determine the gender of the victim due to the positioning of the body, Mitchell said. The manner of death of the victim has not been revealed.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

