LMPD: Parishioners prevent robbery in Portland Avenue church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An underage suspect is in custody after an attempted theft in a Portland neighborhood church was thwarted by parishioners.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, an underage male went into the Portland Church of Christ on Portland Avenue during a sermon, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Once collections were taken, the offering plate was set aside next to the altar. The suspect then grabbed the plate and ran down the aisle.

The suspect then grabbed a pistol and attempted to shoot into the air before being tackled by other parishioners, according to LMPD.

Police said a fight then broke out, with the suspect biting several of the churchgoers before he was disarmed.

Churchgoers pinned the suspect down until officers arrived.

The juvenile has been taken into custody and investigation is ongoing.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

