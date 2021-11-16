Support Local Businesses
Louisville residents, officials question location of proposed Greyhound bus station

A proposed new Greyhound bus station on Preston Highway has neighbors and officials questioning...
A proposed new Greyhound bus station on Preston Highway has neighbors and officials questioning the safety of the plan.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposed new Greyhound bus station on Preston Highway has neighbors and officials questioning the safety of the plan.

A letter from the City of Lynnview Chief Financial Officer states concerns about more accidents.

Traffic is just the beginning of a list of worries about safety from a facility that could operate at all hours picking people up and dropping them off.

“Especially during rush hour, it’s just going to be completely hectic,” Francisco Contreras, who lives across the street from the proposed location said. “So absolutely that’s just going to make it worse.”

“It’s going to be a safety hazard,” Contreras continued, “because this is not an ideal place to be coming in and out especially for large vehicles.”

There’s also a concern that some bus drivers would ignore proposed signs by trying to turn left on Preston, crossing four lanes of traffic and a turning lane.

“The proposal would be at a place along Preston that would be one of the most dangerous sections of the corridor, and it would not be a signalized intersection,” District 21 Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said.  “There is nothing within the current proposal that would prohibit a vehicle from turning left, a bus from turning left or going north on Preston despite the fact that there would be a binding element with signage.”

Despite the constant traffic, the proximity of the ramps to and from I-65 make it an attractive spot for Greyhound’s new bus station. It would be moving into a vacant commercial lot.

“As I understand it, it would be allowed to operate 24 hours,” George said. “And the fact that you would have people potentially waiting there for their buses, we just want to make sure everyone is safe along the corridor.”

The Metro Planning and Zoning committee reviewed the plans for the bus station on Tuesday but took no action. George said she is considering filing an ordinance that would overturn the current plans.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

