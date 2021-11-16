New FBI Special Agent in Charge outlines her plan of attacking violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the new Special Agent in Charge took office at Louisville’s FBI, one of the very first things she did was drive to some of the neighborhoods most affected by violent crime.

“I was surprised at the level of violence and how much it is,” SAC Jodi Cohen said. “Seeing it from the outside you don’t recognize the impact on the city.”

Cohen replaces the former SAC Robert Brown. She has a diverse background in the bureau having worked a number of different kinds of cases from white collar crime, to violence and matters of national security.

While Cohen has been getting briefed on the specific issues Louisville faces, violent crime quickly became a main focus.

During her first interview with local media, Cohen spoke about the number of resources the agency can help local law enforcement with in battling gun violence, gang activity and carjackings.

Her plan includes expanding the relationship with the other federal agencies in town like the ATF and the DEA. She also plans to work more closely with LMPD, offering them the tools and the federal charges that may be applicable, like conspiracy cases.

“The crimes they’re committing can have mandatory minimums of 10, 15 years if charged federally,” Cohen said. “So I have instructed the field office here to work harder and longer to prove those elements of federal crimes.”

The FBI has had recent success in their arrests involving a group they identified as a gang named “EST.” Several accused members have been indicted federally, facing at least a decade.

Cohen also sees much value in their Task Force Officers who come from other agencies like LMPD, but are federally deputized. She called them a unique asset, having contacts within the local agency and building those relationships while working large cases.

Originally from New York, Cohen most recently worked at the FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. as chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch.

