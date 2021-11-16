Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

New FBI Special Agent in Charge outlines her plan of attacking violent crime

FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen replaces the former SAC Robert Brown.
FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen replaces the former SAC Robert Brown.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the new Special Agent in Charge took office at Louisville’s FBI, one of the very first things she did was drive to some of the neighborhoods most affected by violent crime.

“I was surprised at the level of violence and how much it is,” SAC Jodi Cohen said. “Seeing it from the outside you don’t recognize the impact on the city.”

Cohen replaces the former SAC Robert Brown. She has a diverse background in the bureau having worked a number of different kinds of cases from white collar crime, to violence and matters of national security.

While Cohen has been getting briefed on the specific issues Louisville faces, violent crime quickly became a main focus.

During her first interview with local media, Cohen spoke about the number of resources the agency can help local law enforcement with in battling gun violence, gang activity and carjackings.

Her plan includes expanding the relationship with the other federal agencies in town like the ATF and the DEA. She also plans to work more closely with LMPD, offering them the tools and the federal charges that may be applicable, like conspiracy cases.

“The crimes they’re committing can have mandatory minimums of 10, 15 years if charged federally,” Cohen said. “So I have instructed the field office here to work harder and longer to prove those elements of federal crimes.”

The FBI has had recent success in their arrests involving a group they identified as a gang named “EST.” Several accused members have been indicted federally, facing at least a decade.

Cohen also sees much value in their Task Force Officers who come from other agencies like LMPD, but are federally deputized. She called them a unique asset, having contacts within the local agency and building those relationships while working large cases.

Originally from New York, Cohen most recently worked at the FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. as chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation

Latest News

Norton Children's employees lit candles in honor of the young shooting victims in Louisville.
Norton Children’s hosts vigil for child gunshot victims; launches child injury prevention week
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
Ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to announce opening of new Middletown Library
Middletown library relocates after two-year closure
Louisville Fire and Rescue crews battled a large house fire in the Parkland neighborhood Monday...
Large house fire in Parkland neighborhood displaces 4 residents