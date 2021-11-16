Support Local Businesses
Advertisement

Northern Kentucky couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951. On Wednesday, they will celebrate their...
Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951. On Wednesday, they will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky couple is celebrating a big milestone this week - their 70th wedding anniversary.

Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951.

Now, nearly seven decades later, they continue married life on nearly the same property they first met all those years ago.

“She met me and talked to me everything right here,” says Joe Kunkel.

Mary Ruth’s sister introduced them because she was in school with Joe. It didn’t take long for the two love birds to decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

So, what was it that caused Joe to fall over heels for Mary Ruth?

“Everything I mean really,” he answered.

Joe has worked on the family farm all of his life, even after his time in the Army.

Joe was drafted into the Army where he spent his time in Hawaii before the aloha state was even a state. He came back home to continue working on the farm and raising their family together with Mary Ruth.

Their 11 kids, including nine sons and two daughters, gave them 100 grandkids and countless great-grandkids.

When asked what their secret is, they say their faith, family, and friends have helped make this life plentiful.

“God blessed us with this much time together, so we’re very, very thankful to him [God],” says Mary Ruth.

Mary Ruth says she and Joe are not special, but statistics show they are.

According to the US Census Bureau, less than 1% of married couples make it to 70 years.

Their a once in a lifetime love has survived the test of time.

