Sherman Minton schedules eastbound closure for 9 days in December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Renewal project has scheduled a 9-day closure for the I-64 bridge beginning in mid-December.
Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge are planned to close starting 3 a.m. on Dec. 14 and to reopen at 3 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Sherman Minton Renewal spokesperson Andrea Brady said the duration of the closure could be shorter than 9 days and that the reopening date would not be later than Dec. 23.
The closure will affect the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Drivers in Indiana on eastbound I-64 will be diverted to I-265.
The renewal project previously closed westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9.
Eastbound lanes were closed over the weekend of Nov. 12 through Nov. 15 to perform deck patching and positioning equipment for upcoming construction.
