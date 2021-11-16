Support Local Businesses
Sherman Minton schedules eastbound closure for 9 days in December

The Sherman Minton Renewal project has scheduled a 9-day closure for the I-64 bridge beginning...
The Sherman Minton Renewal project has scheduled a 9-day closure for the I-64 bridge beginning in mid-December.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Renewal project has scheduled a 9-day closure for the I-64 bridge beginning in mid-December.

Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge are planned to close starting 3 a.m. on Dec. 14 and to reopen at 3 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Sherman Minton Renewal spokesperson Andrea Brady said the duration of the closure could be shorter than 9 days and that the reopening date would not be later than Dec. 23.

The closure will affect the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Drivers in Indiana on eastbound I-64 will be diverted to I-265.

The renewal project previously closed westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9.

Eastbound lanes were closed over the weekend of Nov. 12 through Nov. 15 to perform deck patching and positioning equipment for upcoming construction.

