Student caught with gun at Marion C. Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion C. Moore High School student was found with a gun in their backpack on school grounds on Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent to Moore HS parents and families, Principal Traci Morris Hunt she said the weapon “was never used in a threatening manner.” She said Jefferson County Public Schools Security guards were called, searched the bag and nothing else was found.

“I value being a part of your child’s education and I always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families,” Hunt said in the letter. “This communication is important to ensure you have the most accurate account of what took place and to dispel any rumors.”

As of August, this is at least the 10th weapon found at a JCPS school.

The student will be punished according to JCPS policy, the principal said.

The current policy regarding weapons on school grounds in the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook states: “Weapons/Dangerous instruments are not tolerated in the district. Any student who is knowingly in possession of or who is involved in the transfer, storage, or use of a firearm or explosive device will be referred to an alternative school site for a period of one calendar year and not be allowed to return to their previously assigned school: Handgun; shotgun/rifle; pellet/BB/air gun; paintball gun; replica/toy gun; stun gun/taser gun, knife, blade length less than 2.5 inches; knife, blade length 2.5 inches or greater; blunt object; other object; noxious substance; substance used as weapon.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.