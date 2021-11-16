Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom

Katie Hollingshead donated a kidney to her former student's mother.
Katie Hollingshead donated a kidney to her former student's mother.(Source: Family)
By Judd Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County teacher is back home after giving the gift of life to a woman in need.

On Friday, Katie Hollingshead donated one of her kidneys to the mother of one of her former students from when she taught at Lowndes Academy.

Hollingshead hadn’t even met Tiffany Forest until a few months ago, but she loved her former student CJ Forest so much that she wanted to make a difference.

Hollingshead says she’s now resting at home, and Tiffany Forest should leave UAB Hospital Tuesday.

She hopes to be back in her classroom at W.O. Parmer Elementary School in Greenville sometime after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
Radcliff woman accused of shooting, killing woman after argument

Latest News

Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism
Tuesday is a mostly sunny and much warmer day thanks to a warm front moving through.
FORECAST: Midweek Warm-Up
An underage suspect is in custody after an attempted theft in a Portland neighborhood church...
LMPD: Parishioners prevent robbery in Portland Avenue church
Infrastructure bill expected to fund TARC, other improvements in Louisville