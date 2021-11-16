Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County teacher is back home after giving the gift of life to a woman in need.

On Friday, Katie Hollingshead donated one of her kidneys to the mother of one of her former students from when she taught at Lowndes Academy.

Hollingshead hadn’t even met Tiffany Forest until a few months ago, but she loved her former student CJ Forest so much that she wanted to make a difference.

Hollingshead says she’s now resting at home, and Tiffany Forest should leave UAB Hospital Tuesday.

She hopes to be back in her classroom at W.O. Parmer Elementary School in Greenville sometime after Thanksgiving.

