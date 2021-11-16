Support Local Businesses
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy used a taser on a 16-year-old at Glass City Academy on Monroe St.

“I was in disbelief.”

The mother says she was shocked when she saw video of Lucas County Sheriff deputies taking down her son and tasing him.

“Instead of walking him to the office to find out or to walk him outside to see if my mom was there, instead he decides to put his hands on my son.”

The confrontation between the deputy and student started after the mom says he wouldn’t let her son leave for an early dismissal. The teen’s grandmother claims she called the school office numerous times but nobody answered. So she texted her grandson.

“The deputy that was there monitoring the classroom where there was no teacher present refused to let my son leave.”

According to school documents the deputy alleges the student hit him in the rib cage while leaving the room. The video we obtained never shows the student leaving the room. It appears to show the teen standing face to face with the deputy and the law enforcement officer thrusting his right arm outward to stop the student. He claims the teen was approaching him in an aggressive manner. The student’s mom says her son is on an IEP for emotional disturbance.

“Even if my son brushed the deputies arm that to me is not assault. So I think there’s some confusion as to what amount of force do we justify in children.”

The deputies wrestled the teen onto the desk , got him onto the ground and tased him. His mom says the prongs were stuck in his back.

“The doctors even said that normally with a taser that they would be able to pull them out a lot of times but they actually has to dig them out.”

It’s Lucas County policy for a person tased to be checked out by doctors before booking them. Also sheriff deputies cannot tase anyone under 13 or over 70. This 16-year-olds mother told me the deputies need more training.

“I especially do not feel deputies should be in schools and untrained in crisis intervention.”

She said the deputy try to de-escalate the situation.

“I didn’t feel that amount of force is necessary for my son.”

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says this is not a department investigation. The school is handling the incident and the superintendent says he stands by the off-duty deputy’s police report. The teen is facing charges in juvenile court.

