Waco girl goes missing after she is dropped off by school bus

Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as...
Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as Ahlilliyona Cash.(Waco Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as Ahlilliyona Cash.

The girl was last seen near N. 23rd and Morrow Avenue after she was dropped off by a school bus.

Cash is reportedly 4′11″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last wearing a long sleeve black and red striped shirt.

If you see the girl or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Waco Police immediately by calling (254) 750-7500 or 9-1-1.

Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
The COVID-19 pandemic may once again hamper your holiday cheer.
The COVID-19 pandemic may once again hamper your holiday cheer.
Indiana's secretary of state touts election security
