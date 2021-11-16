Support Local Businesses
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage

Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
By Tori Gessner
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many restaurants struggle to hire employees in the middle of a worker shortage, a restaurant in WAVE Country is fully staffed and credits its mental and physical health benefits as one of the reasons why.

Nearly 900,000 service industry workers left their jobs during the pandemic, according to the United States Department of Labor. Meanwhile, Agave & Rye has managed to keep most of its staff and hire new employees, in addition to opening more locations when the virus was at its peak.

Agave & Rye has two locations in WAVE Country — on Baxter Avenue in Louisville and another on Main Street in New Albany. Both have plenty of employees to serve their customers, according to the restaurant chain’s district leader, Payton Caines.

“The culture is one of the most important things that we do; of course the tacos are epic, but the culture is as well,” Caines said. “We want everyone to be happy and well taken care of.”

The company started offering fitness classes, mental health programs, health insurance, and services that help employees with addiction recovery and childcare. Some of the benefits are available to the staff’s families.

These benefits are rarely offered in the service industry, especially to those who work part time.

“We have to create a culture where everyone has all the resources they need, they can be happy, they can come here and make money, have a good time, but they can also deal with the things in their life outside of here and not have to stress about those,” Caines said.

Agave & Rye has other locations in Lexington, Ohio and Tennessee, which are all fully staffed or nearly fully staffed.

