Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Woman charged with attacking McDonald’s workers pleads not guilty, taking her case to trial

Cherysse Cleveland was caught on camera assaulting workers after not getting her Slushie
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.((Source: Portage County Court))
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherysse Cleveland pleaded not guilty and filed paperwork in Portage County Courthouse and proceeded to take her case to trial.

You may remember the shocking video of her that made headlines all around the world back in June, after McDonald’s employees in Ravenna told her they couldn’t fulfill her drink order: three different Slushie flavors mixed together.

Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Investigators say the 44-year-old woman jumped behind the counter and started an all-out food fight, throwing food and punches at the workers.

Workers tried to defend themselves but eventually, officers handcuffed Cherysse Cleveland and booked her into Portage County Jail on assault charges.

The next day she faced a judge with a face full of tears.

Prosecutors said she was a danger to others.

Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

The judge set her bond at $1,000, and she was released from jail with orders from the judge to not contact the victims or return to that McDonald’s.

Fast forward to September when Cleveland contracted COVID-19, delaying her court date.

Monday morning she appeared in court.

Although she didn’t speak before the judge, her lawyer filed paperwork detailing her desire to take her case to trial.

A court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation

Latest News

An underage suspect is in custody after an attempted theft in a Portland neighborhood church...
LMPD: Parishioners prevent robbery in Portland Avenue church
WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Infrastructure bill expected to fund TARC, other improvements in Louisville
Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism
The COVID-19 pandemic may once again hamper your holiday cheer.
How to shop smart for the holidays despite supply disruptions and shipping delays