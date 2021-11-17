150 food boxes packed for families ahead of the holidays

Support Local Businesses
Duke Energy donated some manpower to the Salvation Army in New Albany on Wednesday to help out...
Duke Energy donated some manpower to the Salvation Army in New Albany on Wednesday to help out during the holiday season.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke Energy donated some manpower to the Salvation Army in New Albany on Wednesday to help out during the holiday season. Boxes were packed full of food for families in need ahead of the holiday season.

Duke Energy employee Lisa Huber said she has an older mother, so she understands how important the boxes are, especially for those who may live alone.

“When they open up these boxes and see these items, they see people care,” Huber said.

Huber prepared 150 boxes with volunteers like Nathan Gibson on Wednesday.

”It’s a little depressing,” Gibson said. “But at the same time with where we’re at with work and everything right now hopefully that number tends to go down over the next few years.”

”A lot of times we think of the kids, but there’s a lot of folks who are alone, and the holidays mean loneliness,” Huber said.

Over the years, Gibson said the holidays for his family have changed.

”We had all our family and cousins over,” Gibson said. “Now families start to go their own way.”

He said he found a new purpose and meaning to the season and life with his team — one stack at a time.

”We’re packing the food items,” Huber said, “but we know there’s smiles. There’s folks behind it.”

It’s more than just food that is needed; this year, 3,100 children signed up for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Southern Indiana. Duke Energy provided a $10,000 grant for the Angel Tree program.

