45-foot Christmas tree installed downtown for Light Up Louisville event

The City of Louisville cut down this 45-foot Norway Spruce to put it downtown for the holidays.
The City of Louisville cut down this 45-foot Norway Spruce to put it downtown for the holidays.
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In preparation for the holiday season, the Christmas tree cut down for display in downtown Louisville was installed in Jefferson Square Park Wednesday morning.

The 45-foot Norway Spruce was cut down from a backyard in the Murray Hill neighborhood, starting its journey at Homewood Court. During the commotion in a normally quiet neighborhood, neighbors witnessed the Lindsay family say goodbye to a tree that had been in their backyard since before they moved in some 20 years ago.

“I didn’t warn anybody,” Chris Lindsay said. “I told a couple neighbors, but nobody else in the neighborhood really knew about it.”

Lindsay didn’t even realize his wife offered up the tree to the City of Louisville a few years ago, but its time finally came.

The family said it’s tough to see their tree go but know it will bring joy to other people in the city and beyond.

”We’ll miss it,” Lindsay said, “because it did provide a whole lot of shade, but we’ll miss it because it has some personality to it — but happy holidays to everybody. We’re just glad to be able to give to the City of Louisville.”

The tree will be ready for Light Up Louisville on Nov. 26.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

