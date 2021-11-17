59-year-old man identified after being found shot dead in Louisville alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deon Ross, 59, has been identified as the man found shot to death in a car in a west Louisville alleyway.

Ross is believed to have died between 7 and 9 a.m. at the scene on Elliott Avenue, according to Jefferson County deputy coroner Anthony Wight. The car he was inside was found crashed into a fence around 1:45 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal online.

