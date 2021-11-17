Support Local Businesses
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

