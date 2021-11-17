‘Be aware of your surroundings’: Police chief warns residents after rise in carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the end of July, seven carjackings have terrorized motorists in Hillview.

The problem is one the city’s police chief has never seen before. Amid more aggressive patrols and surveillance, there is now a fear the violence will escalate.

“They seem to be either following people off the expressway or they are staging at a nearby gas station,” Hillview Police Chief William Mahoney said about carjacking suspects.

Not just at gas stations, it’s happening in the parking lots of hotels, stores and warehouses. And it’s hitting uncomfortably close to home.

“They drove through our fence here at our skate park,” Det. Chris Boone with Hillview Police said. ”They drove through our parking lot, through our softball field and exited out.”

That case, like all six others in Hillview, had its beginnings in Louisville.

Hillview Police said suspects are carjacking cars in Louisville, driving south of the Gene Snyder where they dump those cars, steal other cars and commit more crimes.

Police have made two arrests so far and evidence of the mayhem is mounting.

“It is out of control,” Boone said. “They have no regard for public safety, they have no regard for anyone else’s life or for anyone else’s property.”

The department is reporting two arrests and two high speed chases in relation to the carjacking cases.

On Tuesday, Mahoney sent out a letter warning residents.

“These incidents are taking place in parking lots of gas stations and department stores as well as on the roadways at stop lights,” Mahoney wrote. “I want everyone to follow a simple rule. Be aware of your surroundings.”

Mahoney also provided a list of suggestions for staying safe:

When pulling into a parking lot, be watching for people that may pull in behind you.

Back into a parking spot to create an escape route.

Put down mobile devices when stopped at lights and watch for anyone approaching your vehicle.

When stopped in traffic, maintain enough distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow room to escape.

“These are very violent crimes and in most instances the suspects have been armed with handguns and even rifles,” Mahoney wrote. “Be vigilant and have a plan to escape or protect yourselves.”

