Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Beshear signs executive order calling on Kentuckians 18 and older to get COVID vaccine boosters

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing anybody over 18 who lives or works in Kentucky to have their COVID-19 vaccine booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots were previously only available to Kentuckians aged 65 and up who had serious underlying health issues or were exposed to a large number of people at work. More than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster shot as of Wednesday.

There are concerns about the trend of COVID numbers in Kentucky if vaccinations and boosters do not increase, as Beshear noted that cases are once again on the rise in Europe.

Despite the declining case count and test positivity rates, the governor said that those numbers have recently plateaued or even increased. He stressed the importance of getting the COVID vaccine now to keep transmission rates low.

“It’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes,” Beshear said. “Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the ODNI Headquarters in Tysons...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart