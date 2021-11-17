Calipari on potential series with IU

(WAVE) - UK head coach John Calipari says he has talked with new Indiana University head coach Mike Woodson. The series between the two schools was a highlight of the December college basketball schedule for decades.

“Mike and I are good friends and you know, we’ve talked about stuff, so, but there’s nothing imminent that I could talk to you about,” Calipari said.

He added that scheduling obligations make reviving the series challenging.

“We gotta go to Notre Dame. I think we gotta do a Michigan thing. We still got the Big XII. You still got Louisville every year. You got the two tournaments that everyone wants in that we’re in,” Calipari said. “The greatest thing about those two neutral games is the four teams that are in it are lucky because the minute anybody would drop out, there would be 50 teams calling and begging to be in those tournaments.”

Kentucky and Indiana met regularly from 1969 until 2011.

The Hoosiers Christian Watford hit a buzzer beater in Assembly Hall for a 73-72 Indiana win on December 10, 2011. That was the last regular season meeting between the two schools.

They have met twice in the NCAA Tournament since, a 102-90 Kentucky win in the Sweet Sixteen in March of 2012 and a 73-67 IU win in March of 2016 in the second round of the tournament.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.

