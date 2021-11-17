Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Calipari on potential series with IU

UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana
UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - UK head coach John Calipari says he has talked with new Indiana University head coach Mike Woodson. The series between the two schools was a highlight of the December college basketball schedule for decades.

“Mike and I are good friends and you know, we’ve talked about stuff, so, but there’s nothing imminent that I could talk to you about,” Calipari said.

He added that scheduling obligations make reviving the series challenging.

“We gotta go to Notre Dame. I think we gotta do a Michigan thing. We still got the Big XII. You still got Louisville every year. You got the two tournaments that everyone wants in that we’re in,” Calipari said. “The greatest thing about those two neutral games is the four teams that are in it are lucky because the minute anybody would drop out, there would be 50 teams calling and begging to be in those tournaments.”

Kentucky and Indiana met regularly from 1969 until 2011.

The Hoosiers Christian Watford hit a buzzer beater in Assembly Hall for a 73-72 Indiana win on December 10, 2011. That was the last regular season meeting between the two schools.

They have met twice in the NCAA Tournament since, a 102-90 Kentucky win in the Sweet Sixteen in March of 2012 and a 73-67 IU win in March of 2016 in the second round of the tournament.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Latest News

Austin Fitzpatrick was killed during a carjacking outside his home in Old Louisville.
Family of victim killed during carjacking still waiting for answers one year later
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000
Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Good Samaritan shot helping carjacking victim in Middletown
The company announced its new café location in downtown Louisville is now open for business
Heine Brothers’ Coffee opens new location in downtown Louisville