Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Carson Wentz, Wife welcome baby #2

CARSON WENTZ BABY #2
CARSON WENTZ BABY #2(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Bison football player and quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts becomes a father for a second time.

Wentz announced on Tuesday via Instagram the birth of his newborn daughter Hudson Rose.

In the post Wentz says, “Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World.”

Wentz and his wife Madison welcomed their first daughter Hadleyin April 2020.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Latest News

The company announced its new café location in downtown Louisville is now open for business
Heine Brothers’ Coffee opens new location in downtown Louisville
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools
Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen from a Findlay storage unit
Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit
A proposed new Greyhound bus station on Preston Highway has neighbors and officials questioning...
Louisville residents, officials question location of proposed Greyhound bus station