Convicted child molester arrested again in Santa Claus, Ind.

John Davis
John Davis(Santa Claus Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police say a man convicted of child molesting has been arrested again on child solicitation charges.

They say 55-year-old John M. Davis initiated contact and solicited images from several young girls through various social media platforms.

Police say Davis was arrested at his place of employment in Santa Claus.

They say he voluntarily admitted to the accusations and confessed to sending inappropriate pictures to the girls.

Officers say he also admitted to contacting the victim involved in the child molesting case.

Davis is now charged with child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and criminal parole violation by a sexual predator.

Police encourage parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity and discuss the dangers of interacting strangers.

Click here for some useful tips.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation, or similar incidents, are asked to contact SCPD at (812)937-2340.

