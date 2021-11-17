Engstler, #10 Cards cruise past Bellarmine 82-25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Syracuse transfer Emily Engstler had a double-double in the first half and finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks as the Cards beat Bellarmine 82-25 on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

“At halftime they told me I had a double-double,” Engstler said. “Hopefully it feels normal if I can continue it. I’ve always been a kind of rebounder, so just trying to learn how to consistently score efficiently is the next goal.”

“In my 15th season here, I don’t know if we’d have someone get a double-double in the first half before,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “That’s not easy, I don’t care who you’re playing. She pursued the ball. She rebounded the basketball, knocked down shots.”

The Cards jumped out to a 28-10 lead after a quarter and led 48-14 at the half.

Engstler was joined in double figures by Hailey Van Lith and Norika Konno with 11 each and Ahlana Smith with 10.

The Cards bounced back from their season-opening overtime loss to Arizona on Friday to improve to 1-1.

“After a loss like Arizona, you play a game like this just to kind of reconnect the team and allow for yourself to kind of practice your plays and just be able to get better at defense and all the things that we didn’t do right during the loss,” Engstler said.

The Cards are back in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center hosting UT Martin (2-1).

