Family of victim killed during carjacking still waiting for answers one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of Austin Fitzpatrick honored the 26-year-old shooting victim on the anniversary of his death.

Fitzpatrick was killed at the entrance of his apartment at the corner of 3rd Street and Burnett Avenue last year. The suspect or suspects then fled in his car.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” Fitzpatrick’s mother, Eva Helms told the crowd of friends on Tuesday.

People wore glow sticks to remember Fitzpatrick, who was described as a true kid at heart. They laughed while sharing stories of his sense of humor.

Helms not only wants justice for her son, but she wants whoever did this to be off the streets.

“I truly believe that if you can follow someone into their apartment building and shoot them dead right there... Austin took four bullets to the chest, not one, four... they will do this again,” she said. “There’s just no way being that heartless of a human being to just take their life. They probably have committed some of these other homicides out there.”

Fitzpatrick’s death is one of the many unsolved homicides in Louisville. Only about 30 percent of cases from 2020 have been cleared.

So far in 2021, about 35 percent of homicide cases are closed.

Helms said the forensics report from last month doesn’t show any matches, meaning the person or people who did this are still on the loose.

Helms is still optimistic she’ll get answers one day.

“I do believe they will be caught at some point,” she said. “I know that sometimes it takes time. I know in some cases it takes two to three years.”

Her main concern is that more victims could come while they wait for that day.

“And there will be more families like us, grieving over the loss of a loved one,” Helms said.

If you have any information on this case or any of the homicides in Louisville, you can call (502) 574-LMPD to report an anonymous tip.

