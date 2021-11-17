Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Another day of strong wind gusts

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND: Gusts 35- 40 mph today
  • RAIN: Showers arrive by late evening and are widespread overnight
  • NEXT WEEK: Watching a system that could bring quite the cold blast Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy today with gusts around 35 mph fairly common. Clouds will fill in as the day wears on with the best chances for some sunshine as you travel south. Highs should cross 70 degrees for a couple of hours.

Rain to develop by mid-to-late evening but it will take through sunrise Thursday to push the rain out of the area. Temperatures will drop quickly once the rain begins.

Showers leave us early in the day on Thursday with a partly sunny sky developing by the afternoon. It will be chilly much of the day with temperatures struggling through the 40s.

Clear and quite cold Thursday night. Perhaps the coldest of the season thus far?

Very cold Friday morning but we’ll try to get back into the 50s this weekend with rain returning Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/17 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/17 4AM Update

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Good Samaritan shot helping carjacking victim in Middletown
WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/17 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/17 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/16
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11