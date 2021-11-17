FORECAST: Another day of strong wind gusts

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts 35- 40 mph today

RAIN: Showers arrive by late evening and are widespread overnight

NEXT WEEK: Watching a system that could bring quite the cold blast Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy today with gusts around 35 mph fairly common. Clouds will fill in as the day wears on with the best chances for some sunshine as you travel south. Highs should cross 70 degrees for a couple of hours.

Rain to develop by mid-to-late evening but it will take through sunrise Thursday to push the rain out of the area. Temperatures will drop quickly once the rain begins.

Showers leave us early in the day on Thursday with a partly sunny sky developing by the afternoon. It will be chilly much of the day with temperatures struggling through the 40s.

Clear and quite cold Thursday night. Perhaps the coldest of the season thus far?

Very cold Friday morning but we’ll try to get back into the 50s this weekend with rain returning Sunday.

