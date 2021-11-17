FORECAST: Wednesday night cold front brings rain and cooler temps

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain likely after midnight, linger for AM commute

Despite sunshine Friday highs stay in the 40s

Another rain chances late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain slides into the area tonight as a cold front arrives, especially just after midnight. The rain will be steady at times overnight with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals will be between a third and three-quarters of an inch.

The rain will be departing during the sunrise time frame Thursday morning, leaving us with a breezy day under clearing skies. Highs will only reach into the 40s to near 50 degrees thanks to the cooler air behind the cold front.

Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Up early Friday morning? Don’t miss the 97 percent partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 4:02 a.m. Most of the moon will appear dim and red while a sliver of white will be visible.

Friday afternoon is a cool one in the 40s underneath mostly sunny skies.

The weekend comes with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds. Another rain chance appears late in the weekend (Sunday) followed by another surge of cooler temperatures to begin Thanksgiving Week.

