Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Wednesday night cold front brings rain and cooler temps

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain likely after midnight, linger for AM commute
  • Despite sunshine Friday highs stay in the 40s
  • Another rain chances late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain slides into the area tonight as a cold front arrives, especially just after midnight. The rain will be steady at times overnight with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals will be between a third and three-quarters of an inch.

The rain will be departing during the sunrise time frame Thursday morning, leaving us with a breezy day under clearing skies. Highs will only reach into the 40s to near 50 degrees thanks to the cooler air behind the cold front.

Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Up early Friday morning? Don’t miss the 97 percent partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 4:02 a.m. Most of the moon will appear dim and red while a sliver of white will be visible.

Friday afternoon is a cool one in the 40s underneath mostly sunny skies.

The weekend comes with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds. Another rain chance appears late in the weekend (Sunday) followed by another surge of cooler temperatures to begin Thanksgiving Week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Evening Nov. 17, 2021

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Evening Nov. 17, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/16
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?