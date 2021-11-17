FORECAST: Windy, warm before rain returns tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts 35- 40 mph today

RAIN: Showers arrive by late evening and become widespread overnight

NEXT WEEK: Watching a system that could bring quite the cold blast on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout the day as winds gust to near 35 MPH. Most of the day looks dry and warm, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain moves into the region this evening and becomes more widespread overnight into Thursday morning. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are still possible tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s as the rain moves in.

Rain gradually moves out of the region tomorrow morning. Despite clouds decreasing during the afternoon, temperatures will still struggle to rise through the 40s. Clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 20s. Thursday night may be the coldest of the season so far.

Highs in the 50s return the forecast this weekend before we see yet another cold front pass through the region.

