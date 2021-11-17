Good Samaritan shot helping carjacking victim in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after attempting to help a carjacking victim in Middletown on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers with the Middletown Police Department were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a woman was exiting her car and was approached by a group of men. Police said the men assaulted the woman in the parking lot of the apartment complex, stealing her keys and the car.

As she screamed, an adult man went to help the woman and was shot by the suspects before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Robbery Unit at the request of Middletown PD.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

