Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Good Samaritan shot helping carjacking victim in Middletown

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after attempting to help a carjacking victim in Middletown on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers with the Middletown Police Department were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a woman was exiting her car and was approached by a group of men. Police said the men assaulted the woman in the parking lot of the apartment complex, stealing her keys and the car.

As she screamed, an adult man went to help the woman and was shot by the suspects before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Robbery Unit at the request of Middletown PD.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I...
‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Latest News

Austin Fitzpatrick was killed during a carjacking outside his home in Old Louisville.
Family of victim killed during carjacking still waiting for answers one year later
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000
The company announced its new café location in downtown Louisville is now open for business
Heine Brothers’ Coffee opens new location in downtown Louisville
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools