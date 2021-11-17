Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing anybody over 18 who lives or works in Kentucky to have their COVID-19 vaccine booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots were previously only available to Kentuckians aged 65 and up who had serious underlying health issues or were exposed to a large number of people at work. More than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster shot as of Wednesday.

There are concerns about the trend of COVID numbers in Kentucky if vaccinations and boosters do not increase, as Beshear noted that cases are once again on the rise in Europe.

Despite the declining case count and test positivity rates, the governor said that those numbers have recently plateaued or even increased. He stressed the importance of getting the COVID vaccine now to keep transmission rates low.

“It’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes,” Beshear said. “Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months.”

