Heine Brothers’ Coffee opens new location in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heine Brothers’ Coffee announced the opening of the company’s new location on Tuesday.

The new café is located in the lobby retail space in the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main in downtown Louisville and is now open for business, according to the press release.

Heine Bros. has made extensive renovations to the 2,000 square-foot space, which was formerly occupied by Starbucks.

The coffee shop officially announced its new location in downtown Louisville is open for business (Heine Brothers' Coffee)

“We are excited to be open again in Downtown Louisville and look forward to reconnecting with people working in and visiting the heart of our wonderful city,” Mike Mays, Heine Bros. Co-founder and President said. “The new design touches make it one of my favorite spaces we have opened. It’s bright, interesting, and I expect it to become a go-to meeting spot in short order.”

Store hours for the new location are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 pm; Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and are closed on Sunday.

Heine Bros. will share details on an official grand opening celebration soon.

